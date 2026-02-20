Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. ManageEngine ADManager Plus is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ManageEngine. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs ManageEngine ADManager Plus for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
ManageEngine ADManager Plus: Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user, group, and computer management, Over 200 prebuilt AD and Microsoft 365 reports, Bulk user management with CSV imports and templates..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). ManageEngine ADManager Plus differentiates with Active Directory user, group, and computer management, Over 200 prebuilt AD and Microsoft 365 reports, Bulk user management with CSV imports and templates.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. ManageEngine ADManager Plus is developed by ManageEngine. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs integrates with Active Directory (AD), Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), Azure DevOps, HashiCorp Boundary, Alibaba Cloud and 21 more. ManageEngine ADManager Plus integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abbey Labs and ManageEngine ADManager Plus serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox