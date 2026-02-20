Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

ManageEngine ADManager Plus: Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user, group, and computer management, Over 200 prebuilt AD and Microsoft 365 reports, Bulk user management with CSV imports and templates..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.