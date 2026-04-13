Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler
AWS teams managing credential sprawl without dedicated IAM governance tooling should deploy AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler; it solves the specific problem of orphaned access keys staying active indefinitely by automating enforcement of key rotation policies at zero cost. The function runs natively on Lambda with no additional infrastructure or licensing, making it practical for teams that lack budget for commercial IAM lifecycle tools. Skip this if you need centralized policy reporting across multiple cloud providers or fine-grained exceptions workflows; this is automation for rotation enforcement, not a policy management platform.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler: A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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