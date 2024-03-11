Active Directory Control Paths is a free identity governance and administration tool. AWS IAM Identity Center is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Identity and access teams in mid-sized organizations running on-premises Active Directory will get the most from Active Directory Control Paths because it surfaces privilege escalation routes that standard AD auditing tools simply don't visualize. The tool is free and maintains 680 GitHub stars, meaning it's been battle-tested by actual practitioners who've contributed hardening feedback over years. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native or you need a commercial vendor to sign an SLA; this is a single-purpose graph analyzer that requires you to interpret what you find and act independently.
AWS teams already paying for the platform should use IAM Identity Center to eliminate a separate identity vendor; the free pricing makes it a no-brainer for workforce SSO across native AWS applications and approved SaaS integrations. Native integration with AWS Organizations and support for SAML 2.0 means you're not fighting connector drift or license tiers. Skip this if you need rich attribute-based access control, fine-grained entitlement management across on-premises systems, or pre-built connectors to hundreds of SaaS apps; it's built for AWS-first shops, not enterprises running Okta-scale identity complexity across hybrid infrastructure.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Control Paths vs AWS IAM Identity Center for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Control Paths: A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations..
AWS IAM Identity Center: Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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