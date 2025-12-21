Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Iru Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability management platform for Mac and Windows with automated patching. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Hourly application inventory updates, Continuous vulnerability detection across Mac and Windows, AI-enriched vulnerability data from NVD, vendors, and CVE ecosystem..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.