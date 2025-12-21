Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Iru Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Iru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Startups and mid-market teams running mixed Mac and Windows environments should pick Iru Vulnerability Management because it patches vulnerable applications automatically without requiring user intervention, which actually closes the gap between detection and remediation that kills most vulnerability programs. The hourly inventory refresh and zero-touch patching for 200+ applications in its Auto App catalog means you're not waiting weeks for patch Tuesday or chasing down users to click install prompts. Skip this if your organization demands agent-free vulnerability detection or needs Linux coverage; Iru is built for endpoint patching speed, not breadth across every platform.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Vulnerability management platform for Mac and Windows with automated patching
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Iru Vulnerability Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Iru Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability management platform for Mac and Windows with automated patching. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Hourly application inventory updates, Continuous vulnerability detection across Mac and Windows, AI-enriched vulnerability data from NVD, vendors, and CVE ecosystem..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Iru Vulnerability Management differentiates with Hourly application inventory updates, Continuous vulnerability detection across Mac and Windows, AI-enriched vulnerability data from NVD, vendors, and CVE ecosystem.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Iru Vulnerability Management is developed by Iru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Iru Vulnerability Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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