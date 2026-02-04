Action1 Windows Patch Management: Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required..

Automox Security Platform: Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment. built by Automox. Core capabilities include Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Role-based access control (RBAC), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.