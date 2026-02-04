ARM TrustZone

Hardware security teams protecting ARM-based IoT and embedded devices will get the most from ARM TrustZone because it isolates sensitive workloads at the processor level, where software-only defenses can't reach. The free pricing and 977 GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption in resource-constrained environments where traditional EDR is impractical. Skip this if you're looking for visibility into user behavior or threat hunting; TrustZone is a containment mechanism, not a detection platform, and it requires integrating your apps into its secure execution environment during development.