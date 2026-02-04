Action1 Patch Management: Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patching for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Real-time visibility into missing patches and vulnerabilities, Automated patch deployment and testing..

Action1 Windows Patch Management: Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.