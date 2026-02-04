Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..

Vanta Automated Compliance: Automated compliance platform for security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Support for 35+ security and privacy frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, 1,200+ automated hourly compliance tests, Continuous controls monitoring with real-time visibility..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.