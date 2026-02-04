Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Vanta Automated Compliance is a commercial compliance management tool by Vanta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in patch backlogs will appreciate Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions because it automates Windows and third-party application patching across offline and disconnected endpoints without requiring VPN infrastructure. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset inventory and continuous monitoring, and its cloud-native design means no on-premises appliances to maintain. Skip this if you need deep macOS or Linux patching; Action1's strength is Windows-centric environments where compliance reporting for auditors matters more than endpoint detection.
Mid-market and SMB security teams drowning in manual audit prep will see immediate ROI from Vanta Automated Compliance; the 1,200+ hourly automated tests eliminate the spreadsheet-and-email audit cycle that burns weeks of your time. The platform maps controls across 35+ frameworks simultaneously, meaning you're not recertifying the same control five different ways for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. The real weakness is governance depth: Vanta excels at evidence collection and control automation (GV.PO) but leaves the upstream strategy work (GV.RM, GV.OC) to you, so it's not a substitute for actually knowing why you're complying in the first place. Skip this if your audit schedule is still 18 months out or if you need deeper risk quantification beyond "control pass/fail.
Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform
Automated compliance platform for security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions vs Vanta Automated Compliance for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..
Vanta Automated Compliance: Automated compliance platform for security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Support for 35+ security and privacy frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, 1,200+ automated hourly compliance tests, Continuous controls monitoring with real-time visibility..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions differentiates with Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management. Vanta Automated Compliance differentiates with Support for 35+ security and privacy frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, 1,200+ automated hourly compliance tests, Continuous controls monitoring with real-time visibility.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is developed by Action1. Vanta Automated Compliance is developed by Vanta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions and Vanta Automated Compliance serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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