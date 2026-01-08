Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by A-LIGN. Tanium Comply is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will value A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service for its ability to scan both on-premises and cloud environments in a single workflow without forcing tool consolidation. The service covers authenticated and unauthenticated scans across network and application layers with scheduled continuous monitoring, hitting both ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need a platform that bundles remediation orchestration or threat intelligence; A-LIGN is assessment-focused, leaving remediation execution to your existing ticketing and patching systems.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hundreds or thousands of endpoints will find Tanium Comply's real-time scanning and daily content updates invaluable for staying ahead of vulnerability drift across OS and application layers. The integration with Tanium's broader platform means you're not bolting on another agent or data silo; vulnerability findings feed directly into remediation workflows you already own. Where this tool falls short is in detection and response capabilities beyond the vulnerability assessment itself; if your team expects compliance scanning to trigger incident investigation workflows or behavioral analysis, you'll need to pair this with separate tooling.
Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments
Vulnerability and compliance assessment tool for endpoints and systems
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Common questions about comparing A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service vs Tanium Comply for your vulnerability assessment needs.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..
Tanium Comply: Vulnerability and compliance assessment tool for endpoints and systems. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Vulnerability assessment for operating systems and applications, Compliance assessment against security configurations and policies, SCAP and OVAL-based content support..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service differentiates with Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans. Tanium Comply differentiates with Vulnerability assessment for operating systems and applications, Compliance assessment against security configurations and policies, SCAP and OVAL-based content support.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is developed by A-LIGN. Tanium Comply is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service and Tanium Comply serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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