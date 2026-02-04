Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..

Tanium Comply: Vulnerability and compliance assessment tool for endpoints and systems. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Vulnerability assessment for operating systems and applications, Compliance assessment against security configurations and policies, SCAP and OVAL-based content support..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.