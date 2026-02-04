Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Tanium Comply is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hundreds or thousands of endpoints will find Tanium Comply's real-time scanning and daily content updates invaluable for staying ahead of vulnerability drift across OS and application layers. The integration with Tanium's broader platform means you're not bolting on another agent or data silo; vulnerability findings feed directly into remediation workflows you already own. Where this tool falls short is in detection and response capabilities beyond the vulnerability assessment itself; if your team expects compliance scanning to trigger incident investigation workflows or behavioral analysis, you'll need to pair this with separate tooling.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
Vulnerability and compliance assessment tool for endpoints and systems
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Tanium Comply for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Tanium Comply: Vulnerability and compliance assessment tool for endpoints and systems. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Vulnerability assessment for operating systems and applications, Compliance assessment against security configurations and policies, SCAP and OVAL-based content support..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Tanium Comply differentiates with Vulnerability assessment for operating systems and applications, Compliance assessment against security configurations and policies, SCAP and OVAL-based content support.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Tanium Comply is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Tanium Comply serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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