Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Android Vulnerability Test Suite is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Android Vulnerability Test Suite
Mobile security teams and penetration testers auditing Android attack surfaces will find Android Vulnerability Test Suite invaluable for mapping device-level security gaps before they become incidents; the free price point means you can run it across your entire fleet without negotiating licenses. With 1,027 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it's battle-tested enough that findings are actionable rather than theoretical. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or compliance reporting integration; this is a discovery and assessment tool, not an enforcement platform.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Android Vulnerability Test Suite for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Android Vulnerability Test Suite: A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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