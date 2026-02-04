Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AgileBlue. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should choose AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning for its agent-free network sensor option, which discovers assets you don't know you have without requiring endpoint deployment at scale. The platform's 24/7 continuous scanning across servers, endpoints, cloud, and applications covers the full NIST ID.AM and DE.CM workflow, meaning you spend less time on manual asset inventory and more on actual remediation. Skip this if you need sophisticated reporting automation or SOAR integration; AgileBlue's strength is finding what's broken, not orchestrating how you fix it.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning: Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 vulnerability scanning, Asset discovery and monitoring across servers, endpoints, cloud, applications, and network devices, CVE detection and misconfiguration scanning..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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