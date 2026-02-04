Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..

AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning: Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 vulnerability scanning, Asset discovery and monitoring across servers, endpoints, cloud, applications, and network devices, CVE detection and misconfiguration scanning..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.