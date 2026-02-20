Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.