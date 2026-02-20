Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Atakama is a commercial data security posture management tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive file workflows across email, Teams, and Slack will get the most from Atakama because it encrypts at the file level without passwords or key management burden on users. The distributed key shard architecture and mobile-based decryption approval eliminate the centralized key server as a single point of compromise, and decoupled file access verification works independent of your IAM system. Skip this if your priority is detecting encrypted threats in transit; Atakama assumes files should stay encrypted and focuses on authorized access control, not anomaly detection around suspicious decryption patterns.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Atakama for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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