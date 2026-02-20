Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Armor DataArmor is a commercial data security posture management tool by ArmorxAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sensitive data spread across endpoints, mobile, and cloud need encryption that doesn't require a security team to manage keys; Armor DataArmor puts cryptographic control directly in the hands of individual users through organization-owned key management and location-aware protection. FIPS 140-2 compliance and unique per-file encryption keys address PR.DS requirements without the operational overhead of centralized key rotation. This is not for buyers looking for a detection-first security posture; Armor DataArmor prioritizes data confidentiality at rest and in transit, leaving visibility and threat response to other tools in your stack.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Armor DataArmor for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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