Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center: Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection across structured and unstructured data using built-in and customizable rules, Automatic data classification and grading using machine learning and NLP, Sensitive data de-identification with 10+ built-in algorithms and customizable templates..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.