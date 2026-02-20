Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center is a commercial data security posture management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center
Teams managing data across Alibaba Cloud's native services need Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center for its agentless detection and de-identification that actually works out of the box without custom engineering. The tool covers GDPR and MLPS 2.0 compliance natively, and its machine learning-driven classification handles both structured and unstructured data without forcing you to write rules from scratch. Skip this if your data lives primarily outside Alibaba's ecosystem; the integrations are deep within ApsaraDB and OSS but thin elsewhere, making it a poor fit for multi-cloud strategies.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Alibaba Cloud Data Security Center: Alibaba Cloud DSC detects, classifies, and de-identifies sensitive data across cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection across structured and unstructured data using built-in and customizable rules, Automatic data classification and grading using machine learning and NLP, Sensitive data de-identification with 10+ built-in algorithms and customizable templates..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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