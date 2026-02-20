Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Pistachio Presence is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Pistachio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Teams managing Microsoft 365 environments who need to catch data theft and account compromise before it scales will find Pistachio Presence worth the setup time; the AI baseline approach surfaces real anomalies instead of alert fatigue, and Microsoft SSO integration means deployment in days not weeks. The tool maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching what happened and why it matters, though investigation support stops at log export, not automated response orchestration. Skip this if your threat model centers on external attacks or you're running a non-Microsoft stack.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Pistachio Presence for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Pistachio Presence: AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring. built by Pistachio. Core capabilities include AI-based behavioral analysis to detect anomalies against learned user baselines, Contextual alert generation that surfaces only high-confidence suspicious events, Detection of data exfiltration, account takeover, and permissions misuse..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Pistachio Presence differentiates with AI-based behavioral analysis to detect anomalies against learned user baselines, Contextual alert generation that surfaces only high-confidence suspicious events, Detection of data exfiltration, account takeover, and permissions misuse.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Pistachio Presence is developed by Pistachio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Pistachio Presence serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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