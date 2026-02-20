Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..

Pistachio Presence: AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring. built by Pistachio. Core capabilities include AI-based behavioral analysis to detect anomalies against learned user baselines, Contextual alert generation that surfaces only high-confidence suspicious events, Detection of data exfiltration, account takeover, and permissions misuse..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.