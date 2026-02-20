Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Pistachio Presence is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Pistachio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Teams managing Microsoft 365 environments who need to catch data theft and account compromise before it scales will find Pistachio Presence worth the setup time; the AI baseline approach surfaces real anomalies instead of alert fatigue, and Microsoft SSO integration means deployment in days not weeks. The tool maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching what happened and why it matters, though investigation support stops at log export, not automated response orchestration. Skip this if your threat model centers on external attacks or you're running a non-Microsoft stack.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Pistachio Presence for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Pistachio Presence: AI-based insider threat detection for cloud orgs via M365 activity monitoring. built by Pistachio. Core capabilities include AI-based behavioral analysis to detect anomalies against learned user baselines, Contextual alert generation that surfaces only high-confidence suspicious events, Detection of data exfiltration, account takeover, and permissions misuse..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Pistachio Presence differentiates with AI-based behavioral analysis to detect anomalies against learned user baselines, Contextual alert generation that surfaces only high-confidence suspicious events, Detection of data exfiltration, account takeover, and permissions misuse.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Pistachio Presence is developed by Pistachio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Pistachio Presence serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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