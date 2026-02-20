Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

InnerActiv Risk Factors: AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis. built by InnerActiv. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for user behaviors, Endpoint-level monitoring for unauthorized activities, Customizable alerts for potential fraud cases..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.