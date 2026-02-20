Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. InnerActiv Risk Factors is a commercial insider threat detection tool by InnerActiv. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk without dedicated behavioral monitoring should start here; InnerActiv Risk Factors catches financial fraud and data exfiltration patterns that static access controls miss through continuous endpoint-level activity analysis. The platform maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection happens in real time while forensic data stays available for RS.AN investigations, a pairing most insider threat tools struggle with. Skip this if your organization needs post-incident recovery playbooks built in; InnerActiv prioritizes catching bad actors in motion, not rebuilding after the damage.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs InnerActiv Risk Factors for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
InnerActiv Risk Factors: AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis. built by InnerActiv. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for user behaviors, Endpoint-level monitoring for unauthorized activities, Customizable alerts for potential fraud cases..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. InnerActiv Risk Factors differentiates with Real-time anomaly detection for user behaviors, Endpoint-level monitoring for unauthorized activities, Customizable alerts for potential fraud cases.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. InnerActiv Risk Factors is developed by InnerActiv. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and InnerActiv Risk Factors serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox