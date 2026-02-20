Actifile Insider Threat Protection

SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.