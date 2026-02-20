Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Mimecast Incydr is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Mimecast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with distributed workforces will find Mimecast Incydr's strongest value in detecting data movement to GenAI tools and across browsers, a gap most insider-threat tools ignore entirely. The PRISM risk-prioritization engine surfaces known and unknown exfiltration patterns in real-time without proxy deployment, which matters for organizations that rejected older solutions over performance overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation over detection; Incydr prioritizes visibility and native containment controls but assumes your SOC will own the investigation workflow.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Mimecast Incydr for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Mimecast Incydr: Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include PRISM intelligent risk prioritization system for known and unknown data risks, Real-time monitoring of data movement across endpoints, browsers, and cloud, Detection of data leaks to GenAI tools via copy-paste and file uploads..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Mimecast Incydr differentiates with PRISM intelligent risk prioritization system for known and unknown data risks, Real-time monitoring of data movement across endpoints, browsers, and cloud, Detection of data leaks to GenAI tools via copy-paste and file uploads.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Mimecast Incydr is developed by Mimecast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Mimecast Incydr serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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