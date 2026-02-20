Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner: Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.