Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running Datadog observability should pick Sensitive Data Scanner because it catches credential leaks and PII in logs during ingestion, before they land in storage or leave your infrastructure. Real-time redaction integrated directly into your log pipeline means no separate scanning appliance to manage. Skip this if your logs don't route through Datadog or if you need to scan data at rest across disconnected storage systems; the tool is purpose-built for in-flight detection, not retrospective vault audits.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner: Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner differentiates with Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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