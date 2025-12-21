Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner: Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.