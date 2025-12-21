Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running Datadog observability should pick Sensitive Data Scanner because it catches credential leaks and PII in logs during ingestion, before they land in storage or leave your infrastructure. Real-time redaction integrated directly into your log pipeline means no separate scanning appliance to manage. Skip this if your logs don't route through Datadog or if you need to scan data at rest across disconnected storage systems; the tool is purpose-built for in-flight detection, not retrospective vault audits.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner: Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner differentiates with Sensitive data pattern detection in logs and data streams, Real-time data scanning during ingestion, Data redaction and masking capabilities.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner integrates with Datadog Log Management, Datadog Cloud SIEM, Datadog Audit Trail, Datadog Observability Pipelines. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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