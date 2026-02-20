Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. X-Ways Forensics is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Forensic examiners and incident response teams handling disk imaging and file carving need X-Ways Forensics for its raw processing speed and hex editor depth; most competitors bog down on multi-terabyte evidence sets where this tool stays responsive. The platform handles NTFS, FAT, ext4, and proprietary filesystems natively, and its scripting API lets analysts automate repetitive triage work across thousands of artifacts. Skip this if your team expects a polished UI or integrated case management; X-Ways rewards practitioners who think like forensicators, not investigators checking boxes.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs X-Ways Forensics for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
X-Ways Forensics: Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics and X-Ways Forensics serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while X-Ways Forensics is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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