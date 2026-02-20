Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC is a free incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC
Incident response teams managing Linux and BSD environments need Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC because it automates the tedious work of pulling forensic artifacts during live response, cutting collection time from hours to minutes. The tool's 1,255 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption in production IR workflows. This is not for organizations running primarily Windows infrastructure or those needing post-mortem disk imaging; UAC is purpose-built for the live collection phase and assumes your team already knows what artifacts matter for your environment.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC: A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics is developed by Actifile. Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC is open-source with 1,255 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Digital Forensics and Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC serve similar Digital Forensics use cases. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC is Free, Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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