Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

StegSolve: StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features. Core capabilities include Bit-plane analysis across RGB and alpha channels, Visual image channel isolation and inspection, Image combination operations (XOR, AND, OR, subtraction)..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.