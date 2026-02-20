Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. StegSolve is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Forensic analysts and incident responders investigating image-based data exfiltration or command-and-control channels will find StegSolve invaluable; it's one of the few tools that systematically extracts hidden data from images using multiple steganography techniques simultaneously rather than forcing manual trial-and-error. The tool is free and requires no installation, meaning it runs in air-gapped or restricted lab environments where most commercial forensics suites cannot. Skip this if your team needs automated batch processing across thousands of images or integration with case management platforms; StegSolve is a single-purpose analyst workbench, not a platform.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs StegSolve for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
StegSolve: StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features. Core capabilities include Bit-plane analysis across RGB and alpha channels, Visual image channel isolation and inspection, Image combination operations (XOR, AND, OR, subtraction)..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics differentiates with Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage. StegSolve differentiates with Bit-plane analysis across RGB and alpha channels, Visual image channel isolation and inspection, Image combination operations (XOR, AND, OR, subtraction).
Actifile Digital Forensics and StegSolve serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while StegSolve is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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