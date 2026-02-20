Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. PassMark OSForensics is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Incident responders and forensic examiners investigating Windows endpoints will get the most from PassMark OSForensics because it extracts artifacts faster than manual collection and costs nothing to deploy across your fleet. The tool recovers deleted files, email, browser history, and registry data that most free alternatives miss, making it genuinely competitive with paid forensic suites for triage work. Skip this if you need cross-platform support or Mac and Linux investigation capability; OSForensics is Windows-centric and won't replace a multi-OS toolkit.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Digital investigation tool for extracting forensic data from computers and managing investigations.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs PassMark OSForensics for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
PassMark OSForensics: Digital investigation tool for extracting forensic data from computers and managing investigations..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics and PassMark OSForensics serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while PassMark OSForensics is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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