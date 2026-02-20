Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. Packet Capture (cStor®) is a commercial digital forensics tool by cPacket Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams investigating protocol-level incidents will find Packet Capture (cStor®) invaluable for its lossless capture at 10–200 Gbps paired with petabyte-scale persistent storage, letting you replay and forensically analyze traffic weeks or months after compromise. The onboard indexing and Wireshark integration mean you're not shipping raw PCAPs offsite for analysis; incident response happens at wire speed with full packet fidelity. This is deliberate forensics tooling, not a detection platform; if you need real-time threat hunting or automated anomaly flagging across the network, you'll want this feeding data to a separate NDR layer.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Lossless packet capture & analysis appliance at 10–200 Gbps line rate.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs Packet Capture (cStor®) for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
Packet Capture (cStor®): Lossless packet capture & analysis appliance at 10–200 Gbps line rate. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Lossless packet capture at 10–200 Gbps line rate, Persistent storage scaling from 288 TB to over 2 petabytes, Simultaneous read/write access to captured packets..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics differentiates with Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage. Packet Capture (cStor®) differentiates with Lossless packet capture at 10–200 Gbps line rate, Persistent storage scaling from 288 TB to over 2 petabytes, Simultaneous read/write access to captured packets.
Actifile Digital Forensics is developed by Actifile. Packet Capture (cStor®) is developed by cPacket Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Digital Forensics and Packet Capture (cStor®) serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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