Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

Packet Capture (cStor®): Lossless packet capture & analysis appliance at 10–200 Gbps line rate. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Lossless packet capture at 10–200 Gbps line rate, Persistent storage scaling from 288 TB to over 2 petabytes, Simultaneous read/write access to captured packets..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.