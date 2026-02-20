Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. nightHawk Response is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Incident response teams managing high-volume forensic data will find nightHawk Response invaluable for asynchronous investigation workflows that don't require real-time alerting. The free, Elasticsearch-backed architecture means you can ingest and correlate forensic artifacts at your own pace without licensing friction, and the 612 GitHub stars suggest active community validation of the approach. Skip this if you need pre-built connectors to commercial SOAR platforms or managed hunt-and-respond services; nightHawk assumes you're comfortable operating open-source tooling and building your own integration layer.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs nightHawk Response for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
nightHawk Response: Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics is developed by Actifile. nightHawk Response is open-source with 612 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Digital Forensics and nightHawk Response serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while nightHawk Response is Free, nightHawk Response is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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