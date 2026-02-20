SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.

LastActivityView

Incident responders and forensic analysts working Windows environments will get immediate value from LastActivityView for timeline reconstruction during active investigations; it pulls user logons, process execution, file access, and registry changes into a single sortable view that cuts hours off manual event log parsing. The tool is free and requires no installation or agent, meaning you can run it on compromised systems without leaving forensic footprints or touching your EDR licensing. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or alerting; LastActivityView is a forensic scraper, not a detection engine, and it only surfaces activity after the fact.