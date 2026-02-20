hivex

Forensics teams and incident responders who need to extract and parse Windows Registry hives for timeline reconstruction should reach for hivex; its C API eliminates the friction of shelling out to binary tools and lets you script registry analysis into custom workflows. At 145 GitHub stars with active maintenance, it's lightweight enough to embed in larger forensic pipelines without dependency bloat. Skip this if you need GUI-driven registry browsing or automated anomaly detection; hivex is a library for practitioners who code, not a packaged forensics platform.