Dumpzilla

Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to recover browser artifacts from Firefox across Windows and Unix endpoints will find Dumpzilla invaluable for its speed and specificity; it extracts cookies, cache, history, and session data that commercial tools often miss or bundle into bloated suites. The tool's active GitHub presence (144 stars) and Python foundation mean you can fork and customize extraction logic for your own environment rather than waiting for vendor updates. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven workflows or support for Chrome and Edge; Dumpzilla is command-line only and deliberately narrow in scope.