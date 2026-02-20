Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. Dissect is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Forensic analysts and incident responders who need to parse artifacts across multiple disk and file formats without licensing friction should start with Dissect. It's a free, open-source framework with 1,093 GitHub stars that handles the artifact extraction work most commercial tools charge for, letting your team focus on timeline analysis rather than format conversion. Skip this if your organization needs guided investigation workflows or a UI; Dissect is a Python library for practitioners who write code, not a point-and-click platform.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs Dissect for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
Dissect: Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics is developed by Actifile. Dissect is open-source with 1,093 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Digital Forensics and Dissect serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while Dissect is Free, Dissect is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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