dfvfs

Forensic analysts and incident responders who need to parse exotic file systems and storage formats without touching original media should build dfvfs into their toolkit. The tool handles 40+ file systems and image formats natively, making it invaluable when you're working with seized devices, cloud snapshots, or proprietary storage layouts that commercial forensic suites charge premium licensing for. Free and open source means you can audit the code and deploy it at scale without per-seat costs. Not the fit if you need a turnkey GUI or automated artifact parsing; dfvfs is a library for practitioners who write scripts, not a packaged investigation platform.