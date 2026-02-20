Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector is a free digital forensics tool by Cyber Triage. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector
Incident responders and forensic analysts who need fast Windows triage without waiting for full disk imaging will find Cyber Triage Collector's adaptive collection model cuts investigation time significantly; it pulls over 1,000 artifact types intelligently rather than blindly copying everything. The tool deploys through your existing EDR stack, CrowdStrike or Defender, so there's no new agent infrastructure to maintain, and output goes directly to S3 or Azure for immediate analysis. Skip this if you're managing mixed-OS environments at scale or need post-incident recovery capabilities; Cyber Triage Collector is Windows-focused triage and doesn't handle the full DFIR workflow.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Standalone DFIR data collector for Windows systems with adaptive collection
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector: Standalone DFIR data collector for Windows systems with adaptive collection. built by Cyber Triage. Core capabilities include Adaptive collection of over 1,000 Windows artifact types, Collection of registry hives, event logs, prefetch files, and NTFS MFT metadata, Automated identification and collection of executables, DLLs, and scripts..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics differentiates with Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage. Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector differentiates with Adaptive collection of over 1,000 Windows artifact types, Collection of registry hives, event logs, prefetch files, and NTFS MFT metadata, Automated identification and collection of executables, DLLs, and scripts.
Actifile Digital Forensics is developed by Actifile. Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector is developed by Cyber Triage. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Digital Forensics and Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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