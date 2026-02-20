Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector: Standalone DFIR data collector for Windows systems with adaptive collection. built by Cyber Triage. Core capabilities include Adaptive collection of over 1,000 Windows artifact types, Collection of registry hives, event logs, prefetch files, and NTFS MFT metadata, Automated identification and collection of executables, DLLs, and scripts..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.