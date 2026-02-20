Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. AutoMacTC is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Mac incident responders and forensic analysts working in resource-constrained environments will get the most from AutoMacTC because it automates the tedious triage collection work that normally consumes hours per machine, letting you focus on analysis. The tool runs for free and collects 548 artifacts across system, application, and user activity data; it's battle-tested across thousands of GitHub installs. Skip this if your team needs post-incident recovery capabilities or cross-platform Windows forensics; AutoMacTC is triage and collection only.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs AutoMacTC for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
AutoMacTC: Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics is developed by Actifile. AutoMacTC is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Digital Forensics and AutoMacTC serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while AutoMacTC is Free, AutoMacTC is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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