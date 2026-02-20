Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Virtru Secure Share: Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities. built by Virtru. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.