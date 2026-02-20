Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Virtru Secure Share is a commercial secure file sharing tool by Virtru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Security teams protecting sensitive files across Microsoft and Google ecosystems should pick Virtru Secure Share for its granular revocation capability, which actually lets you pull back access after a file leaves your control,a feature most file-sharing tools promise but few execute reliably. The tool covers three of four NIST CSF 2.0 governance pillars (data security, access control, and monitoring), with FIPS 140-2 validated encryption for regulated environments. Skip this if your priority is preventing exfiltration at the network layer rather than securing files after they've already been shared; Virtru assumes the file is already moving and focuses on damage containment instead.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Virtru Secure Share for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Virtru Secure Share: Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities. built by Virtru. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Virtru Secure Share differentiates with End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Virtru Secure Share is developed by Virtru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Virtru Secure Share serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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