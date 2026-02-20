Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Virtru Data Protection Gateway is a commercial email encryption tool by Virtru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Virtru Data Protection Gateway
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations that need encryption enforced automatically across email and SaaS applications will get the most from Virtru Data Protection Gateway, particularly if your compliance burden includes HIPAA or GDPR and you can't afford manual encryption workflows. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and ID.RA (risk assessment) under NIST CSF 2.0, with granular access controls and revocation capabilities that actually work post-send. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration attempts in real time; Virtru prioritizes encryption and access control over behavioral anomaly detection.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Automated email & SaaS encryption gateway with DLP rules & access controls
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Virtru Data Protection Gateway for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Virtru Data Protection Gateway: Automated email & SaaS encryption gateway with DLP rules & access controls. built by Virtru. Core capabilities include Automated inbound and outbound email encryption, SaaS application data encryption, Regex and custom pattern detection for sensitive data..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Virtru Data Protection Gateway differentiates with Automated inbound and outbound email encryption, SaaS application data encryption, Regex and custom pattern detection for sensitive data.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Virtru Data Protection Gateway is developed by Virtru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Virtru Data Protection Gateway serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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