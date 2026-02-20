Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.

Virtru Data Protection Gateway

Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations that need encryption enforced automatically across email and SaaS applications will get the most from Virtru Data Protection Gateway, particularly if your compliance burden includes HIPAA or GDPR and you can't afford manual encryption workflows. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and ID.RA (risk assessment) under NIST CSF 2.0, with granular access controls and revocation capabilities that actually work post-send. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration attempts in real time; Virtru prioritizes encryption and access control over behavioral anomaly detection.