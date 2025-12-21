SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.

Virtru Data Protection Gateway

Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations that need encryption enforced automatically across email and SaaS applications will get the most from Virtru Data Protection Gateway, particularly if your compliance burden includes HIPAA or GDPR and you can't afford manual encryption workflows. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and ID.RA (risk assessment) under NIST CSF 2.0, with granular access controls and revocation capabilities that actually work post-send. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration attempts in real time; Virtru prioritizes encryption and access control over behavioral anomaly detection.