Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Virtru Data Protection Gateway is a commercial email encryption tool by Virtru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Virtru Data Protection Gateway
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations that need encryption enforced automatically across email and SaaS applications will get the most from Virtru Data Protection Gateway, particularly if your compliance burden includes HIPAA or GDPR and you can't afford manual encryption workflows. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and ID.RA (risk assessment) under NIST CSF 2.0, with granular access controls and revocation capabilities that actually work post-send. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration attempts in real time; Virtru prioritizes encryption and access control over behavioral anomaly detection.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Automated email & SaaS encryption gateway with DLP rules & access controls
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Virtru Data Protection Gateway for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Virtru Data Protection Gateway: Automated email & SaaS encryption gateway with DLP rules & access controls. built by Virtru. Core capabilities include Automated inbound and outbound email encryption, SaaS application data encryption, Regex and custom pattern detection for sensitive data..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Virtru Data Protection Gateway differentiates with Automated inbound and outbound email encryption, SaaS application data encryption, Regex and custom pattern detection for sensitive data.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Virtru Data Protection Gateway is developed by Virtru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. Virtru Data Protection Gateway integrates with Salesforce, Zendesk, Gmail, Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Virtru Data Protection Gateway serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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