Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus: Endpoint DLP solution for detecting, classifying, and controlling sensitive data. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and content inspection for sensitive data, Data classification using predefined templates, keyword search, fingerprinting, document matching, and RegEx patterns, USB and auxiliary device control with watermarking for printing..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.