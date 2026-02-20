Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus is a commercial data loss prevention tool by ManageEngine. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from generic DLP will benefit most from Endpoint DLP Plus, which lets you tune detection using fingerprinting, document matching, and regex patterns instead of keyword-only rules. The lightweight agent architecture and hybrid deployment model mean you can pilot policies on a subset of endpoints without overhauling infrastructure, and the false positive remediation workflows actually reduce alert fatigue instead of hiding it. Skip this if you need CASB-like cloud application discovery or advanced behavioral analytics; Endpoint DLP Plus prioritizes data detection and policy enforcement over detecting anomalous user behavior.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Endpoint DLP solution for detecting, classifying, and controlling sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus: Endpoint DLP solution for detecting, classifying, and controlling sensitive data. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and content inspection for sensitive data, Data classification using predefined templates, keyword search, fingerprinting, document matching, and RegEx patterns, USB and auxiliary device control with watermarking for printing..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus differentiates with Automated data discovery and content inspection for sensitive data, Data classification using predefined templates, keyword search, fingerprinting, document matching, and RegEx patterns, USB and auxiliary device control with watermarking for printing.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus is developed by ManageEngine. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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