Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms is a commercial data privacy tool by Kiteworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling regulated data collection across multiple jurisdictions should pick Kiteworks Secure Data Forms for its regional data residency controls and FedRAMP High Ready certification, which actually solve the "where does my form data live" problem that most platforms gloss over. The zero-trust architecture with continuous validation and automated compliance monitoring across HIPAA, GDPR, SOX, and PCI DSS means your compliance team stops manually auditing submission logs. Skip this if your primary need is preventing data exfiltration from endpoints; Kiteworks is a collection gateway, not endpoint DLP, and it won't catch what users do with downloaded files after the form closes.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Kiteworks Secure Data Forms for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Kiteworks Secure Data Forms: Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty. built by Kiteworks. Core capabilities include FedRAMP High Ready certification and FIPS 140-3 validation, Regional data residency for data sovereignty compliance, Zero-trust architecture with continuous security validation..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms differentiates with FedRAMP High Ready certification and FIPS 140-3 validation, Regional data residency for data sovereignty compliance, Zero-trust architecture with continuous security validation.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms is developed by Kiteworks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Kiteworks Secure Data Forms serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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