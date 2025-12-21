Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms is a commercial data privacy tool by Kiteworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling regulated data collection across multiple jurisdictions should pick Kiteworks Secure Data Forms for its regional data residency controls and FedRAMP High Ready certification, which actually solve the "where does my form data live" problem that most platforms gloss over. The zero-trust architecture with continuous validation and automated compliance monitoring across HIPAA, GDPR, SOX, and PCI DSS means your compliance team stops manually auditing submission logs. Skip this if your primary need is preventing data exfiltration from endpoints; Kiteworks is a collection gateway, not endpoint DLP, and it won't catch what users do with downloaded files after the form closes.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Kiteworks Secure Data Forms for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Kiteworks Secure Data Forms: Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty. built by Kiteworks. Core capabilities include FedRAMP High Ready certification and FIPS 140-3 validation, Regional data residency for data sovereignty compliance, Zero-trust architecture with continuous security validation..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms differentiates with FedRAMP High Ready certification and FIPS 140-3 validation, Regional data residency for data sovereignty compliance, Zero-trust architecture with continuous security validation.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms is developed by Kiteworks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms integrates with SIEM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Kiteworks Secure Data Forms serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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