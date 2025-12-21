Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Kiteworks Secure Data Forms: Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty. built by Kiteworks. Core capabilities include FedRAMP High Ready certification and FIPS 140-3 validation, Regional data residency for data sovereignty compliance, Zero-trust architecture with continuous security validation..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.