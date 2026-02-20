Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Kiteworks AI Data Gateway: Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI. built by Kiteworks. Core capabilities include Secure email with end-to-end encryption and Email Protection Gateway, Secure file sharing with least-privilege access and zero-trust policy management, Managed file transfer with drag-and-drop authoring and visual operations console..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.