Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Kiteworks AI Data Gateway is a commercial managed file transfer tool by Kiteworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive data across email, file sharing, and third-party AI tools should prioritize Kiteworks AI Data Gateway for its dual-encryption architecture and purpose-built AI Data Gateway module that controls enterprise data access to LLMs without rebuilding your stack. FedRAMP High Ready status and native anomaly detection covering NIST's Continuous Monitoring and Adverse Event Analysis functions means compliance overhead drops significantly. Skip this if your primary need is DLP for endpoint activity; Kiteworks excels at data-in-motion and data-at-rest protection but won't replace your endpoint agent.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Kiteworks AI Data Gateway for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Kiteworks AI Data Gateway: Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI. built by Kiteworks. Core capabilities include Secure email with end-to-end encryption and Email Protection Gateway, Secure file sharing with least-privilege access and zero-trust policy management, Managed file transfer with drag-and-drop authoring and visual operations console..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Kiteworks AI Data Gateway differentiates with Secure email with end-to-end encryption and Email Protection Gateway, Secure file sharing with least-privilege access and zero-trust policy management, Managed file transfer with drag-and-drop authoring and visual operations console.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Kiteworks AI Data Gateway is developed by Kiteworks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Kiteworks AI Data Gateway serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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