Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.

Fortra Digital Guardian

Mid-market and enterprise security teams with complex hybrid environments need Fortra Digital Guardian because it actually monitors data movement across endpoints and cloud without requiring rip-and-replace infrastructure. The platform covers all three NIST PR.DS data security controls and maintains continuous monitoring on DE.CM, which means you're catching exfiltration attempts in real time rather than after the fact. Skip this if your organization runs mostly SaaS with minimal on-premises systems; the hybrid deployment model adds management overhead that pure cloud-first shops will resent.