Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace: Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control. built by DataCloak. Core capabilities include Multiple independent secure workspaces on single device, Kernel-level security sandbox with data isolation, Encrypted data protection within secure workspaces..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.