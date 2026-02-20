Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace is a commercial data loss prevention tool by DataCloak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing bring-your-own-device or high-risk endpoint environments should evaluate DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace for its kernel-level data isolation across multiple workspaces on a single device, a rare architecture that prevents lateral movement between work contexts without requiring device partitioning. The AI-driven policy engine and continuous monitoring across PR.AA, PR.DS, and PR.PS NIST functions create enforced zero trust that adapts to behavior, not just initial authentication. The on-premises deployment and 16-person vendor footprint mean you're betting on a smaller team for roadmap velocity and support; pass if your organization demands SaaS flexibility or multi-region cloud redundancy as non-negotiable.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace: Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control. built by DataCloak. Core capabilities include Multiple independent secure workspaces on single device, Kernel-level security sandbox with data isolation, Encrypted data protection within secure workspaces..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace differentiates with Multiple independent secure workspaces on single device, Kernel-level security sandbox with data isolation, Encrypted data protection within secure workspaces.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace is developed by DataCloak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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