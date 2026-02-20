Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection: Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Deploys on existing CrowdStrike Falcon agents, Prevents theft of sensitive information, Unified data protection across endpoints..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.