Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by CrowdStrike. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running CrowdStrike Falcon should choose Falcon Data Protection to stop data exfiltration without adding a separate agent footprint. Its single-agent architecture cuts deployment friction and management overhead compared to bolting on a standalone DLP tool, while centralized visibility into data movement across endpoints integrates naturally with your existing Falcon console. The tradeoff: this tool prioritizes prevention and monitoring over forensic data recovery, so teams needing detailed post-breach analysis or complex data classification policies across cloud applications should evaluate standalone DLP platforms first.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection: Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Deploys on existing CrowdStrike Falcon agents, Prevents theft of sensitive information, Unified data protection across endpoints..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection differentiates with Deploys on existing CrowdStrike Falcon agents, Prevents theft of sensitive information, Unified data protection across endpoints.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection is developed by CrowdStrike. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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