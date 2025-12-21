Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection: Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Deploys on existing CrowdStrike Falcon agents, Prevents theft of sensitive information, Unified data protection across endpoints..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.