Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

One Identity Identity Manager: Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning, Access governance with compliance visualization and heatmap, Attestation campaigns for access certification..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.