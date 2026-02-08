Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. One Identity Identity Manager is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application estates with heavy compliance requirements should start here with One Identity Identity Manager; its attestation campaigns and heatmap-driven access governance let you prove who has what and why without drowning auditors in spreadsheets. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and ID.AM, and the AI-assisted reporting actually reduces the time spent translating access data into boardroom language. Skip this if your org runs mostly SaaS with shallow directory integration or you're unwilling to staff an identity program; One Identity Identity Manager demands active governance, not set-and-forget configuration.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs One Identity Identity Manager for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
One Identity Identity Manager: Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning, Access governance with compliance visualization and heatmap, Attestation campaigns for access certification..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. One Identity Identity Manager differentiates with Identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning, Access governance with compliance visualization and heatmap, Attestation campaigns for access certification.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. One Identity Identity Manager is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and One Identity Identity Manager serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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