Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK: A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.