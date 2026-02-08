Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.