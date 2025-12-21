Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

ThreatLocker Storage Control: Policy-driven storage device access control for USB, network, and local drives. built by threatlocker. Core capabilities include Policy-driven storage device access control, Granular policies based on user, time, application, device serial number, vendor, and file type, Centralized audit logging of all file access on USB, network, and local drives..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.