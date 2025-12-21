Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. ThreatLocker Storage Control is a commercial data loss prevention tool by threatlocker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in USB and removable media incidents will find real value in ThreatLocker Storage Control because it locks down device access at the policy level without requiring constant manual intervention. The granular controls,blocking by serial number, vendor, and file type while tracking every copied file,deliver the PR.AA and PR.DS coverage most endpoint platforms leave as an afterthought. Skip this if your organization treats storage device control as a checkbox; the tool demands thoughtful policy design upfront and won't work as a fire-and-forget appliance.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Policy-driven storage device access control for USB, network, and local drives
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs ThreatLocker Storage Control for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
ThreatLocker Storage Control: Policy-driven storage device access control for USB, network, and local drives. built by threatlocker. Core capabilities include Policy-driven storage device access control, Granular policies based on user, time, application, device serial number, vendor, and file type, Centralized audit logging of all file access on USB, network, and local drives..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. ThreatLocker Storage Control differentiates with Policy-driven storage device access control, Granular policies based on user, time, application, device serial number, vendor, and file type, Centralized audit logging of all file access on USB, network, and local drives.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. ThreatLocker Storage Control is developed by threatlocker. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and ThreatLocker Storage Control serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover USB Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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