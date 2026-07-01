AnySecura: Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform. built by AnySecura. Core capabilities include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) via email, USB, and cloud storage, Endpoint device control (USB, Bluetooth, printers), User activity and application usage monitoring..

Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention): DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized data access, USB and removable media encryption or blocking, Sensitive data scanning across Mac endpoints and storage..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.